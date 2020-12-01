Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Dec. 1

Football team tops Tech 50-7

The Smyrna High School football team remained undefeated with a 50-7 home win over Sussex Tech Nov. 27.

The Eagles led 10-0 after the first quarter but erupted for 32 points by halftime to cruise to the win.

Yamir Knight started the scoring, catching 13-yard touch pass from quarterback Aidan Sanchez. Wayne Knight ran for the 2-point conversion.

On defense, Cole Moyer scored for Eagles with a safety for a 10-0 lead.

In the Eagles’ second-quarter barrage, touchdowns were scored by Wayne Knight, 2-yard run; Dominick Galban, 34-yard run; Yamir Knight, 35-yard pass from Sanchez; Yamir Knight, 47-yard pass from Sanchez. Smyrna added the 2-point conversion each time.

After a Sussex Tech touchdown in the third quarter, Smyrna finished the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brian Wright to Denim Smith and a 2-point conversion pass from Wright to James Morman.

Next game: Friday, Dec. 4 home vs. Caesar Rodney, 7 p.m. Home spectators only, limited to two guests per athlete.

Soccer team qualifies for state tournament

The Smyrna High boys soccer team has earned a berth in the Division I state soccer tournament.

The Eagles wrapped up the regular season Nov. 23 with a 2-1 win over Sussex Tech and a 7-4-1 record.

Smyrna is seeded 8th in the 8-team tournament and will play top seed Appoquinimink Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown.

Young places fourth in conference race

Alyssa Young led the Smyrna High School girls cross country team at the Henlopen Conference Championships Nov. 28, placing 4th out of 68 runners in 20:10.8. Indian River’s Brynn Crandell won the race at Killens Pond State Park in 19:10.3.

In the team standings, the Eagles placed 5th out of 12 teams. Cape Henlopen won the meet.

The rest of Smyrna’s top five were Kelly Barr, 8th, 21:09.6; Brenna Bowers, 20th, 22:31.5; Diana Perez Rangel, 36th, 24:00.8, and Denae Smith, 40th, 24:19.2.

Next race: The state cross country championships are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Killens Pond State Park.

Boys cross country fifth at Henlopen championship

The Smyrna High School boys cross country team placed 5th out of 12 teams at the Henlopen Conference Championships Nov. 28 at Killens Pond State Park near Felton. Cape Henlopen won the meet.

Connor Wilson led the Eagles with a 22nd-place finish out of 84 runners in 18:07.8. The rest of the top five were Zach Cosme, 26th, 18:19.8; Liam Meginniss, 33rd, 18:55.3; Brett Mathis, 35th, 19:03.9; Ty Hunter, 39th, 19:29.5.

Polytech’s Kenneth Guy won the race in 16:20.8.

Next race: The state cross country championships are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Killens Pond State Park.