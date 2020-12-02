From one win last year to the 2020 state tournament: Smyrna High soccer team turnaround

For the first time in at least 20 years, the Smyrna High School boys soccer team has qualified for the state tournament.

After posting a 1-11-3 record last year, the Eagles won three of their last four games this season to finish 7-4-1.

"I was very happy for the boys," said coach Josh Katz. "They accomplished a goal they wanted but knew would be hard to reach -- a lot of hard work paying off."

The hard work continued after a rocky start. The Eagles began the season 1-2-1, but went 6-2 the rest of the way.

Katz, in his second year as coach, isn't sure the last time the Eagles qualified for the state tournament but he was told it's been about 20 years.

The records on the Smyrna High School sports website go back to 2009. The team was 9-6 in 2009 and 8-6-1 in 2017, but didn't qualify for the tournament either year. Smyrna High Athletic Director Bill Schultz said he thinks it's been at least 20 years since the Eagles were in the tournament.

What were the keys to success this season?

"For me the biggest change had to start with the boys' mindset," said Katz. "Last year we won one game. The mindset of that team was a bunch of individuals just playing to play and not for each other. Nothing with the coaching changed for this year. The reason for success was the guys bought into the program and started playing for each other. This would be our biggest strength as well. To go from one win last year and then seven and in the tournament this year, you have to be all in."

Eagles to play undefeated Appoquinimink

Smyrna is seeded 8th in the 8-team Division 1 tournament for schools with larger enrollments and will have to face the top seed, 12-0 Appoquinimink, in Middletown Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

"We are going to prepare to play the top seed the same as we would prepare to play any seed in the tournament," said Katz. "This is a great opportunity for the guys. We know playing Appo will not be easy, but all the teams we could play in the tournament would not be easy. The guys are going to take advantage of a great opportunity to play in the tournament against a good team because they earned it."

He said this week, the team will be preparing like they've done all season: working on technical skills and going over the game plan to be tactically ready.

"Every day is a day to get better," Katz said.

Division 1 tournament schedule

Saturday, Dec. 5

No. 8 Smyrna (7-4-1) at No. 1 Appoquinimink (12-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 St. Georges Tech (10-2) at No. 4 Caesar Rodney (9-1-2), 10 a.m.

No. 7 Cape Henlopen (7-4-1) at No. 2 Salesianum (9-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Middletown (8-2) at No. 3 Milford (11-0-1), 4 p.m.

Semifinals: Dec. 9, sites and times to be announced.

Smyrna-Appoquinimink winner vs. St. Georges Tech-Caesar Rodney winner

Cape Henlopen-Salesianum winner vs. Middletown-Milford winner

Championship: Dec. 12, site and time to be announced.

MORE:Smyrna High School sports report and schedule, Dec. 1