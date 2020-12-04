Smyrna High volleyball team hosts tournament match Dec. 4

​​​​The Smyrna High School volleyball team finished the regular season 9-1 and is seeded second in the DIAA volleyball tournament.

The Eagles received a first-round bye and are hosting No. 15 Caravel today, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Caravel is 9-4 and defeated Nov. 18 Mt. Pleasant in the first round, 3-0.

If Smyrna wins today, the Eagles will advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday, Dec. 8 against the winner of the Red Lion-Wilmington Friends second-round match. Red Lion is seeded seventh, and Wilmington Friends is seeded 10th.

The top seed in the tournament is St. Mark's which finished the regular season 11-0.

Smyrna's record

Oct. 20 Smyrna 3, Delmar 0

Oct. 22 Smyrna 3, Milford 0

Oct. 27 Smyrna 3, Indian River 1

Oct. 29 Smyrna 3, Cape Henlopen 1

Nov. 2 Smyrna 3, Lake Forest 1

Nov. 5 Smyrna 3, Polytech 0

Nov. 10 Smyrna 3, Dover 1

Nov. 12 Smyrna 3, Sussex Academy 0

Nov. 14 Delaware Military Academy 3, Smyrna 0

Nov. 17 Smyrna 3, Sussex Central 1

