Smyrna High top seed in Division 1 football state tournament

The Smyrna High School football team defeated Caesar Rodney Dec. 4 to win the Henlopen Conference Northern Division title, and then on Dec. 6 the Eagles were named the top seed in the Division 1 state tournament.

Smyrna will host a semifinal tournament game either Friday, Dec. 11 or Saturday, Dec. 12. The dates weren’t decided at the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association meeting Dec. 6.

Here are the Division 1 seedings for schools with larger enrollments:

No. 4 seed Sussex Central (5-2) at No. 1 Smyrna (6-0);

No. 3 St. Georges (5-2) at No. 2 Middletown (6-0).

In Division 2 for schools with smaller enrollments, here are the seedings:

No. 4 Woodbridge (5-0) at No. 1 Archmere (7-0);

No. 3 Red Lion Christian (5-1) vs. No. 2 Howard (6-0) at Abessinio Stadium.

Because of a late start to the season due to coronavirus safety concerns, the schedule was trimmed to seven games; however, some games couldn’t be played due to positive coronavirus tests at some schools.

The playoffs were also trimmed to just four teams in each division, to finish the entire season by Dec. 19. Typically, eight teams make the playoffs in Division 2 and six teams reach the playoffs in Division 1.

News Journal/delawareonline reporter Brad Myers contributed to this report.

Eagles race past Riders

Against Caesar Rodney Dec. 4, Smyrna scored 22 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 44-15 win.

The Riders entered the game with a 5-1 record, fighting for a tournament spot and a share of the Northern Division title. But they gave up a safety for Smyrna’s first points when a snap sailed out of the end zone. Then Wayne Knight ran for a 25-yard touchdown, Devin Smith scored on an 80-yard pass play and quarterback Aidan Sanchez connected on an 86-yard touchdown pass with Yamir Knight.

The Riders stopped the bleeding temporarily in the second quarter with a touchdown pass that cut the lead to 22-7, but Smyrna answered with two more scores in the second quarter. Sanchez connected with Wayne Knight on a 34-yard touchdown pass, and Devin Demoe caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Sanchez.

CR scored before halftime, but the Eagles led 36-15.

In the fourth quarter, Smyrna iced the game when Dominick Galban ran for a 16-yard touchdown and Yamir Knight added the two-point conversion.

