Smyrna High sports results: volleyball, soccer in tournaments; cross country in state races

Ben Mace

Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times

Girls cross country – In the Division 1 girls cross country state championship Dec. 5, the Eagles placed seventh out of 13 complete teams and a total of 16 schools competing. The top runner for Smyrna was Alyssa Young in ninth place in 20:51.3 out of 97 runners. The rest of the top five were Kelly Barr, 19th, in 21:33.6; Brenna Bowers, 42nd in 22:52.9; Denae Smith, 59th, in 24:09.7 and Diana Perez Rangel, 64th in 24:18.9.

Boys cross country – Smyrna High finished eighth out of 18 schools at the Division 1 boys cross country state championships Dec. 5. Leading the Eagles was Connor Wilson in 23rd place in 17:50.5 out of 114 runners. The rest of the top five were Liam Meginniss, 30th in 18:00.6; Zach Cosme, 51st in 19:03.4; Brett Mathis, 67th in 19:30.6 and Ty Hunter, 69th in 19:36.5.

Volleyball – After earning a first-round bye in the state tournament with a 9-1 record, the Smyrna High volleyball team lost in the second round 3-0 to Caravel Dec. 4. The game scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25-17.

Soccer – The Smyrna High soccer team lost to top seed Appoquinimink 5-0 in the first round of the Division 1 soccer tournament Dec. 5. The Eagles qualified for the tournament for the first time in at least 20 years with a 7-4-1 regular season record.

