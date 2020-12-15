Smyrna High School athletes selected for all-conference teams
The Henlopen Conference has announced the all-conference athletes for fall sports, including the following selections from Smyrna High School:
Football
First team: Aidan Sanchez, senior, quarterback; Jermaine Earl, senior, wide receiver; Erik Larson, senior, linebacker; Devin Smith Jr., senior, all-purpose; Dwayne Ratcliffe, junior, defensive end; Elijah Statham, junior, defensive line; Yamir Knight, sophomore, wide receiver.
Second team: Gordon Fletcher, senior, offensive guard; Kody Dean, senior, defensive line; Wayne Knight, junior, running back; Troy Hicks, junior, defensive back; Evan Blauer, sophomore, center.
Honorable mention: Tyler Downward, junior.
Coach of the Year: Mike Judy.
Volleyball
First team: Sophia Basler, senior.
Second team: Anna Richardson, freshman.
Honorable mention: Gianna Romano, junior.
Boys soccer
First team: Lestath Savage, senior; Preston Marshall, senior.
Second team: Easley Pierson, senior.
Honorable mention: Zarek Kolakowski, senior.
Field hockey
First team: Madi Simpson, junior.
Second team: Brynn Rifino, senior; Meghan Shirey, sophomore; Dru Moffett, freshman.
Honorable mention: Regan Nacrelli, sophomore.
Girls cross country
First team: Alyssa Young, sophomore.
Second team: Kelly Barr, junior.
Honorable mention: Brenna Bowers, junior.
Boys cross country
Honorable mention: Connor Wilson, sophomore.
MORE:Smyrna falls to Sussex Central in state football tournament