Smyrna High School athletes selected for all-conference teams

The Henlopen Conference has announced the all-conference athletes for fall sports, including the following selections from Smyrna High School:

Football

First team: Aidan Sanchez, senior, quarterback; Jermaine Earl, senior, wide receiver; Erik Larson, senior, linebacker; Devin Smith Jr., senior, all-purpose; Dwayne Ratcliffe, junior, defensive end; Elijah Statham, junior, defensive line; Yamir Knight, sophomore, wide receiver.

Second team: Gordon Fletcher, senior, offensive guard; Kody Dean, senior, defensive line; Wayne Knight, junior, running back; Troy Hicks, junior, defensive back; Evan Blauer, sophomore, center.

Honorable mention: Tyler Downward, junior.

Coach of the Year: Mike Judy.

Volleyball

First team: Sophia Basler, senior.

Second team: Anna Richardson, freshman.

Honorable mention: Gianna Romano, junior.

Boys soccer

First team: Lestath Savage, senior; Preston Marshall, senior.

Second team: Easley Pierson, senior.

Honorable mention: Zarek Kolakowski, senior.

Field hockey

First team: Madi Simpson, junior.

Second team: Brynn Rifino, senior; Meghan Shirey, sophomore; Dru Moffett, freshman.

Honorable mention: Regan Nacrelli, sophomore.

Girls cross country

First team: Alyssa Young, sophomore.

Second team: Kelly Barr, junior.

Honorable mention: Brenna Bowers, junior.

Boys cross country

Honorable mention: Connor Wilson, sophomore.

MORE:Smyrna falls to Sussex Central in state football tournament