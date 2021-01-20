Smyrna High fall sports athletes earn all-state honors

Delaware News Desk

Twelve Smyrna High athletes were named to all-state teams in fall sports for the 2020 season.

FOOTBALL

Smyrna High’s Elijah Statham was named the Lineman of the Year, leading four Eagle football players who were selected First Team All-State.

The rest of the First Team All-Staters were quarterback Aidan Sanchez, receiver Yamir Knight and kick returner Devin Smith Jr.

Second Team All-State: receiver Jermaine Earl and linebacker Erik Larson.

Third Team All-State: running back Wayne Knight, defensive end Dwayne Ratcliffe and defensive back Troy Hicks.

FIELD HOCKEY

First Team All-State Division I: Madi Simpson.

VOLLEYBALL

Second Team All-State: Sophia Basler.

SOCCER

Second Team All-State: Lesath Savage.

