Smyrna boys basketball team stays hot, improves to 10-0

The Smyrna High boys basketball team topped Sussex Tech Tuesday and Polytech Friday for a perfect 10-0 start to the schedule with four regular season games to play.

Smyrna head coach Andrew Mears said the team has a healthy balance of senior leadership with talented young players who have contributed to the undefeated start.

“The guys are a hard working group with lofty goals,” Mears said.

The team has also excelled while having to wear masks, as all teams do to comply with coronavirus precautions.

“We understand that without our masks, there is no basketball,” Mears said. “That is all the incentive needed for 100% compliance. The masks make it a challenge in regards to one more thing to account for, but we understand everyone else also has to deal with it so it is manageable.”

Here are the scores and Smyrna's top scorers from each game:

Jan. 12, Smyrna 65, Milford 49. Top scorers: Robert Wiley, 16; Olumuyiwa Salako, 13; Elisha Gregory 13.

Jan. 15, Smyrna 64, Sussex Tech 28. Top scorers: Elijah Credle, 16; Robert Wiley, 11.

Jan. 19, Smyrna 70, Polytech 30. Top scorers: Robert Wiley, 16; Olumuyiwa Salako, 12.

Jan. 22, Smyrna 67, Cape Henlopen 44. Top scorers: Robert Wiley, 17; Olumuyiwa Salako, 16.

Jan. 26, Smyrna 70, Caesar Rodney 52. Top scorers: Elijah Credle, 22; Olumuyiwa Salako, 18.

Jan. 29, Smyrna 59, Sussex Central 34. Top scorers: Robert Wiley, 17; Olumuyiwa Salako, 12.

Feb. 3, Smyrna 41, Dover 38. Top scorers: Olumuyiwa Salako, 12; Elisha Gregory, 10.

Feb. 5, Smyrna 80, Milford 33. Top scorers: Olumuyiwa Salako, 22; Elisha Gregory, 17.

Feb. 9, Smyrna 58, Sussex Tech 25. Top scorers: Elijah Credle, 13; Elisha Gregory, 11.

Feb. 12, Smyrna 65, Polytech 32. No statistics available.

Next games: Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Cape Henlopen, 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 19 home vs. Caesar Rodney, 7 p.m. Most schools only allow home spectators and are limiting the number of spectators.

