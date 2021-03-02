Undefeated Smyrna sets sights on state tourney after winning conference championship

The Smyrna High School boys basketball team finished the regular season 14-0 and won the Henlopen Conference championship 59-53 over Seaford Feb. 27.

The title game featured the Northern Division-champion Eagles against the Blue Jays who won the Southern Division.

Smyrna head coach Andrew Mears said, “It is good to see hard work pay off,” after a challenging season with coronavirus restrictions including wearing masks during practices and games, with few spectators allowed.

“This group remained focused and ‘all-in’ on our regular season goals,” Mears said. “They understand that they are in rare company with an undefeated season but yet they have a bigger goal that we are determined to accomplish.”

The conference title game was another challenge, after a season of mostly lopsided wins for the Eagles except for a three-point victory over Dover Feb. 3.

Seaford stayed close throughout the championship game, which was tied 26-26 at halftime.

“We felt that we were not giving the best version of ourselves in the first half,” said Mears. “We settled down and got back to what defines us – defense and being strong with the basketball.”

However, the close win could benefit the Eagles.

“Playing an unfamiliar and quality opponent with short preparation is exactly the experience we want going into the tournament,” Mears said. “Hopefully we can take that experience and use it in our tournament run.”

Elijah Credle led the Eagles against Seaford with 22 points. Olumuyiwa Salako scored 13 and Elisha Gregory poured in 12.

The last time Smyrna won the Henlopen title was in 2018.

“Winning the conference and representing the Northern Division is a hard-fought, season-long accomplishment,” Mears said.

In 2018, the Eagles finished as runner-up in the state championship game after winning it all the year before.

Only one player, Salako, was on the 2018 roster. This year, he was the team’s leader in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15 points and 10 boards per game.

Smyrna to host tournament game

The Eagles are seeded sixth in the state tournament and received a first-round bye.

They will host their second-round game Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m., against the winner of the St. Mark’s-Red Lion Christian Academy first-round game.

Sanford is the top seed in the tournament.

Smyrna’s perfect regular season

Undefeated going into the state tournament

Jan. 12 - Smyrna 65, Milford 49

Jan. 15 - Smyrna 64, Sussex Tech 28

Jan. 19 - Smyrna 70, Polytech 30

Jan. 22 - Smyrna 67, Cape Henlopen 44

Jan. 26 - Smyrna 70, Caesar Rodney 52

Jan. 29 - Smyrna 59, Sussex Central 36

Feb. 3 - Smyrna 41, Dover 38

Feb. 5 - Smyrna 80, Milford 33

Feb. 9 - Smyrna 58, Sussex Tech 25

Feb. 12 - Smyrna 65, Polytech 32

Feb. 17 - Smyrna 75, Cape Henlopen 51

Feb. 20 - Smyrna 78, Caesar Rodney 43

Feb. 22 - Smyrna 67, Sussex Central 36

Feb. 25 - Smyrna 59, Dover 38

Henlopen Conference Championship

Feb. 27 - Smyrna 59, Seaford 53